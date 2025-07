This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme will go to the planning phase early next year.

The Office of Public Works says the progression will follow successful completion of a detailed scheme design and environmental assessment work.

Meanwhile, the Gort Lowlands scheme is in the final stages of environmental assessment and will be submitted to the OPW for approval shortly.

Fine Gael councillor Alan Harney says the scheme is well-needed in the area