Corrandulla-based Green Earth Organics is expanding its online grocery delivery service,

The organic family-run vegetable farm is now offering over 800 items, with the latest additions including organic breads and a new ‘Summer Essentials Grocery Box’.

Jenny and Kenneth Keavey, started Green Earth Organics in 2004 and it was subsequently certified 100% organic by the Irish Organic Association in 2006.