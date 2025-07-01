5 University of Galway researchers awarded 3 million euro for diverse topics

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five researchers at University of Galway have been awarded 3.2 million euro from Research Ireland

Dr Michael Lydon will analyse gender balance in Irish opera productions while Dr Ciaran Arthur’s project will look into obscure medieval texts.

Dr Brenda McNally will research climate misinformation in Ireland while Dr Anna Trego will investigate the response of microbial communities to environmental change.

The project by Dr Oliver Roberts will examine the seismic vibrations of highly magnetised neutron stars.

The four-year funding will support the researchers to further establish their careers and allows for a postgraduate student to each project.