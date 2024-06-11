Roadshow helps Galway pupils learn the key to keeping safe

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
More than 100 children from three local schools came together this week to learn how to keep themselves and others safe – on the roads, on farms and in the water.
The pupils of Scoil Iósaif Naofa, Gaelscoil de hÍde, and Maree National School came together for a Health and Safety Authority-run ‘Keep Safe’ event at Oranmore Community Centre.
A range of state agencies and regional organisations with a safety remit came together to deliver an interactive safety programme directed at fifth and sixth class pupils. The ‘Keep Safe’ programme aims to promote safety and community awareness through involving the children in a series of fun and interactive scenarios with a strong safety theme.
The aim of the one day ‘Keep Safe’ event is to help children to become aware of personal and home safety, as well as learn how to react to dangerous situations.
It’s also designed to help foster good citizenship; learn how to recognise hazards and manage risks, and how to stay safe within the context of, for example, road safety, water safety, farm safety and fire safety.
“The Keep Safe initiative teaches children about a whole range of hazards and situations, from safety around electricity, to farm and water safety,” explained Darren Arkins, Programme Manager with the Health and Safety Authority.
“All the activities are designed to be fun, interactive and informative. I would like to thank everyone who attended and participated in the event today. The enthusiasm of the pupils, their teachers and the agencies make this a really worthwhile event,” he added.
The agencies and organisations that were represented in Oranmore yesterday included An Garda Síochána, Bus Éireann, Construction Industry Federation (CIF), Croí, ESB Networks, Health and Safety Authority, Galway Mountain Rescue Team, Water Safety Ireland (WSI), RNLI, and Teagasc.
Pictured: Children from Gaelscoil De hÍde on the Garda Síochana Stand at the “Keep Safe” programme with (from left): Niamh Grealish, Area Manager West with Junior Achievement Ireland; Garda Michael Dolan, and HSA Programme Manager Darren Arkins.
