Record 2,000 participants ensure tenth annual Croí Night Run is huge success

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A record 2,000 participants – runners, walkers and joggers – turned out to ensure the success of the tenth annual Croí Night Run, on a calm night along Galway Prom last Friday week.
Organisers were delighted with the huge interest and early sell out of the event – and the virtual option also continues to grow in popularity, with over 400 virtual registrations, from across the country…all creating a positive health activity in their own community.
Heart health advocate and broadcaster, Dáithí Ó Sé, was in attendance to welcome and support participants along the 5km route, he has publicly shared his own story of how he has made changes to his daily routine to improve his own cardiovascular health.
“As someone who’s made heart health a priority in my own life, it’s inspiring to see so many people come together for the Croí Night Run,” he said.
“Events like this are a powerful reminder that we can all take small steps to protect our hearts, and I’m proud to be part of an evening that supports such a vital cause for communities across Ireland,” he added.
Croí’s Director of Fundraising Christine Flanagan was delighted that both the in-person and virtual events sold out early this year.
“It’s always a special event given the location, and the atmosphere and team spirit has been marvellous,” she said.
All of the proceeds of the event will go directly to Croí to support the vital programme of work, across prevention and support initiatives, for patients and carers.
These include community health checks, awareness and education events, the Croí Connects helpline, and the Croí Courtyard Apartments, which are free to families in need while their loved ones receive heart or stroke care.
And already the date is for next year’s Croí Night Run – Friday, October 17 2025!
Pictured: Sinead Divilly, Caroline Geraghty, Mary Cunniffe, Sharon Ferry and Lorraine Keane, Tuam at the 10th Anniversary of The Croí 5K Night Run on Salthill Prom, Friday. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Siblings show that sporting teamwork is very much a family affair
What do three unrelated families in three different corners of Galway have in common? All three f...
Galway Cancer Charity is named as National Lottery Good Cause of the Year 2024
A Galway charity which provides practical and emotional support services to families affected by ...
Galway woman successfully appeals planning rejection to the High Court
An animal lover who wants to develop a facility for the breeding of horses, has been granted plan...
Councillors told they won’t lose it if they don’t use it
Area councillors can choose to hoard the windfall from the increased Local Property Tax over the ...
Hedge committee will look to clear the margins
Galway County Council’s policy on hedge cutting would be examined in detail by a sub-committee to...
Wylde Café hosts sold-out coffee and crafts events
Wylde Café is thrilled to announce the success of its recent Coffee and Crafts events, which brou...
Groundbreaking Jane the subject of Lyric Feature
A profile of contemporary composer Jane O'Leary, a founding member of Music for Galway, will be b...
Maigh Cuilinn survive tight struggle with wasteful Stars
Maigh Cuilinn 1-10 Tuam Stars 0-10 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Tuam Stadium MAIGH Cuilinn ha...
Comedy homecoming as Rich Hall returns for annual festival
If there’s one thing comedian Rich Hall is confident of, it’s that he’ll get a warmer welcome at ...