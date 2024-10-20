Record 2,000 participants ensure tenth annual Croí Night Run is huge success

A record 2,000 participants – runners, walkers and joggers – turned out to ensure the success of the tenth annual Croí Night Run, on a calm night along Galway Prom last Friday week.

Organisers were delighted with the huge interest and early sell out of the event – and the virtual option also continues to grow in popularity, with over 400 virtual registrations, from across the country…all creating a positive health activity in their own community.

Heart health advocate and broadcaster, Dáithí Ó Sé, was in attendance to welcome and support participants along the 5km route, he has publicly shared his own story of how he has made changes to his daily routine to improve his own cardiovascular health.

“As someone who’s made heart health a priority in my own life, it’s inspiring to see so many people come together for the Croí Night Run,” he said.

“Events like this are a powerful reminder that we can all take small steps to protect our hearts, and I’m proud to be part of an evening that supports such a vital cause for communities across Ireland,” he added.

Croí’s Director of Fundraising Christine Flanagan was delighted that both the in-person and virtual events sold out early this year.

“It’s always a special event given the location, and the atmosphere and team spirit has been marvellous,” she said.

All of the proceeds of the event will go directly to Croí to support the vital programme of work, across prevention and support initiatives, for patients and carers.

These include community health checks, awareness and education events, the Croí Connects helpline, and the Croí Courtyard Apartments, which are free to families in need while their loved ones receive heart or stroke care.

And already the date is for next year’s Croí Night Run – Friday, October 17 2025!

Pictured: Sinead Divilly, Caroline Geraghty, Mary Cunniffe, Sharon Ferry and Lorraine Keane, Tuam at the 10th Anniversary of The Croí 5K Night Run on Salthill Prom, Friday. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy