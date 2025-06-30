  • Services

95% increase in no-seatbelt offences in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a 95 percent increase in seatbelt offences in Galway last year.

80 detections for the offences were recorded across the county and city in 2024 – compared to 41 the year before.

Garda figures provided to Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú show nearly 6 thousand people were caught not wearing seatbelts last year.

The south of the country had the highest number of detections, while the lowest was in the north west.

MEP Ní Mhurchú, a member of the EU Transport Committee,  has called for a get tough approach on two of the leading factors in road deaths in Ireland, non-wearing of seat belts and use of mobile phones whilst driving. 

 

