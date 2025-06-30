Toyota announced as Official Car Partner to The Camogie Association and GAA/GPA

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Toyota Ireland has announced a new three-year partnership with The Camogie Association and GAA/GPA which sees Toyota become the Official Car Partner to these sporting organisations. The partnership is the latest in a long history of Toyota investing in and supporting Irish sport and athletes spanning Gaelic games, athletics, para-sport, rugby and cricket and at every level including men’s, women’s, grassroots, elite, able bodied and disability.
As part of the partnership, Dublin Camogie captain Aisling Maher and Galway footballer John Maher have been named as official Toyota ambassadors and will drive the Toyota C-HR Hybrid, which combines innovative design, style, Toyota’s cutting-edge hybrid technology and with reduced carbon emissions, it offers a smooth, low-emission driving experience – the perfect companion for winding down after training or a hard-fought match.
Commenting on the announcement, Steve Tormey, CEO of Toyota Ireland, said: “Toyota has a proud history of supporting sport and athletes at both local and international levels. This new partnership is an investment in our national games and the inter-county players who are the heartbeat of the sport and role models for young children across the country. By supporting The Camogie Association, the GAA / GPA and our new ambassadors Aisling and John, we aim to deepen our connection with communities nationwide. Many of our Toyota dealerships already support their local GAA clubs, and this partnership builds on that grassroots commitment.
It also reflects our belief in ‘Built for a Better World’ and by promoting inclusivity, community engagement, and supporting future generations through sport, we’re continuing our mission to improve lives and lead with purpose.”
Brian Molloy, President of The Camogie Association, added: “Having Toyota on board as a partner is a strong endorsement of the growing profile and significance of Camogie. We welcome Toyota’s support as we continue to develop and promote the game at every level.”
Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Toyota as Official Car Partner. Toyota has supported the GAA for generations, and their continued commitment to Gaelic games is a testament to the strong bond they share with our communities. Their focus on sustainability and community mirrors our own values, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to Gaelic games across the country.”
Commenting on the announcement, Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA: “This partnership with Toyota represents a meaningful investment into the GPA and will strengthen our ability to support inter-county players the length and breadth of the country. It’s great to have a brand like Toyota who recognise the unique role GPA members, both male and female, play in Irish society, on board.”
Pictured: In attendance during the Toyota & GAA / GPA and Camogie Association Partnership Launch at Croke Park in Dublin are Toyota GAA ambassadors, from left, Dublin intercounty Camogie player Aisling Maher and Galway intercounty footballer John Maher. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
