Green light for major expansion of popular Galway city Taylor's Bar

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A final green light has been given for a major expansion to a well known city bar.

BRTW Investment Ltd is looking to significantly expand Taylor’s Bar at Dominick Street.

The project would involve the demolition of adjoining commercial units and outbuildings at the back of Taylor’s, and the construction of a ground floor extension to the existing bar.

There would also be a first floor licensed cafe, and two apartments at second and third floor level, as well as considerable changes to the appearance of the building.

But city planners rejected the plans in December, citing concerns over the scale and density – as well as the building being out of character with the area.

The case has been with An Bord Pleanala since January 2024 – and its own inspector also recommended refusal on similar grounds.

But they were overuled by the board, who ultimately decided it wouldn’t be at odds with the existing streetscape along Dominick Street Upper.

318880