Irish Rail study to identify capacity and frequency improvement for Galway/Dublin route

An Irish Rail study will look to improve capacity, frequency and line speed on the Galway/Dubin route.

Iarnród Éireann has appointed Jacobs to lead the project, focusing on the rail line and corridor between Portalington and Ceannt Station in the city.

The project, which aims to identify and recommend infrastructure solutions, is part of the objectives of the All Island Strategic Rail Review

Preferred options outlined by the study, which could include adding platforms, will be revealed in the second half of 2026.

Fianna Fáil Galway East TD Albert Dolan says an extended double-tracking of the line needs to be considered: