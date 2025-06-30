UHG awards celebrates 10 years of research excellence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
University Hospital Galway has celebrated the 10th annual Research and Academic Awards Day.
More than 20 nursing, research, academic and teaching awards were given out, to honour the talent, innovation, and dedication of staff from multiple disciplines.
The Awards Day at the STEM Café saw over 100 posters displayed at the hospital, along with presentations and talks.
Two new awards were introduced this year – the inaugural Florence Nightingale Medal for Nursing and Midwifery went to Teresa Frawley, while the Surgical Academic Award Dr. Tom Doyle.
Full list of award recipients:
- Intern Teacher of the Year – Dr. Alex Nugent, Intern, Galway University Hospitals
- Best Intern Poster – Dr. Cathal Breathnach, Intern, Galway University Hospitals
- NCHD Teacher Award (University) – Mr. Oisin O’Donnell, Surgical SpR
- Consultant Teacher Award (University) – Prof. Sinéad Walsh, Consultant Respiratory Physician, Lead for Respiratory Integrated Care Galway
- Prof. Wil Van Der Putten Medal for Best Oral Presentation – Rhona Goodwin, Advanced Practice Radiation Therapist, An Evaluation of Efficiency and Effectiveness of the Vaginal Vault Brachytherapy Service
- HSCP Poster Award – Sadhbh O’Toole, Radiation Oncology, Feasibility Study to Investigate the Introduction of HDR Intraluminal Brachytherapy
- Certificate Nursing Best Poster Award – Laura Duncan, Consultation Liaison Psychiatry, AAMHU, GUH, ‘Putting Heads Together’ Implementing an LPT/ED Team Huddle
- Florence Nightingale Medal – Best Oral Presentation – Teresa Frawley, CNS Respiratory Services, GUH, ‘Severe Asthma Clinic: Service Development and Transformation’
- Clinical Audit Poster Award – Dr. Aishling Ní Fhionnain, Intern, Galway University Hospitals, ‘A Structured Surgical Admission Proforma: Improving the Quality and Completeness of Surgical Admission Documentation’
- Dr. Robert Rutherford Medal for Best Audit – Tara McDonnell, Registrar, Department of Palliative Medicine, GUH, ‘Cervical Screening in Female Renal Transplant Recipients at Galway University Hospitals’
- Certificate for QI Poster – Neasa De Burca, ‘Improving the Quality of Care for Patients with Musculoskeletal Low Back Pain Attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway’
- Certificate for QI Poster – Dr. Nessa Keane, Registrar, Department of Palliative Medicine, Galway University Hospitals, ‘Improving Prescribing Accuracy of PRN Medications for Haematology/Oncology Patients to Improve Safety and Efficacy’
- Emergency Medicine Medal – Dr. Enda Hession, SpR, Emergency Medicine Department
- Surgical Academic Medal – Dr. Kathryn McKnight, SHO Surgery
- Surgical Academic Recognition Award – Dr. Tom Doyle, SHO Surgery
- GUH Research Day Best Poster Medal – Dr. Yen Xian Lee, SHO Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery Department, Galway University Hospitals
- GUH Research Day Poster Commendation – Dr. Ciara Walsh, SHO Department of Plastic Surgery
- Consultants Research Medal – James Curneen, SpR, Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- Professor Michael O’Donnell Research Medal – Dr. Jia Wei, SpR, School of Medicine, College of Medicine Nursing and Health Science, University of Galway
- Professor Ciaran McCarthy Medal for Outstanding BST Medicine Trainee – Dr. Rawya Ali, BST Trainee
- Professor Patrick Finnegan Medal for Outstanding Medical Registrar – Dr. Gerard Forde, SpR Gastroenterology Department