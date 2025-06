This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost two thousand premises in the Terryland and Woodquay areas are impacted by a burst watermain.

Homes and businesses around Terryland Retail Park, Woodquay, Tirellan Heights, Sandyvale Lawn, Dun na Coiribe and Gort na Coiribe may be experiencing supply disruption.

Uisce Éireann crews are currently repairing a burst watermain in the area, with traffic management in place.

It’s anticipated normal levels of water will be restored by 7 this evening,