Students say the latest announcement on the third-level contribution fee is another let down by the Government.

Further and Higher Education Minister James Lawless has reaffirmed the reduction in student fees is unlikely to continue, after three years of cuts.

University of Galway Students’ Union President Faye Ní Dhomhnaill, (pron: Nee GO-nall) says it’s a really poorly-timed announcement: