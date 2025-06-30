  • Services

High-quality artificial bat roost to protect populations in East Galway

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A high-quality artificial bat roost has been constructed by the ESB and EirGrid to protect populations in East Galway.

The roost which is a shelter where bats live, often in colonies, is in Ballynaheskeragh.

The discovery was made during works at the Oldstreet sub-station.

During pre-planning ecological surveys it was discovered that a farmhouse in Ballynaheskeragh which required demolition, was serving as a breeding roost to an estimated 33 common pipistrelle bats.

Bats are protected by law so a replacement roost was erected before the original roost could be interfered with.

EirGrid and ESB jointly appointed expert bat ecologist Dr Tina Aughney, to manage all aspects of the work.

Follow-up surveys have confirmed that the artificial roost is now occupied by three times the number of bat species which were present in the existing farmhouse.

