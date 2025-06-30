Taoiseach insists Galway Ring Road "needs" to be built

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Taoiseach has made clear in the Dáil that he believes the long-awaited Galway Ring Road “needs” to be built.

It’s after Galway West Deputy John Connolly raised a recent Government report which predicted future congestion in Galway.

It suggested congestion will double between now and 2030, but will stablise between 2030 and 2040, before becoming much worse again after that.

That’s prompted many to claim the Ring Road is not needed and the focus instead should be on public transport initiatives.

But Deputy Connolly claims the predicted stabilisation of congestion from 2030 to 2040 proves otherwise – and it’s other measures alongside the Ring Road that are lacking.

