  • Services

Services

Taoiseach insists Galway Ring Road "needs" to be built

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Taoiseach insists Galway Ring Road "needs" to be built
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Taoiseach has made clear in the Dáil that he believes the long-awaited Galway Ring Road “needs” to be built.

It’s after Galway West Deputy John Connolly raised a recent Government report which predicted future congestion in Galway.

It suggested congestion will double between now and 2030, but will stablise between 2030 and 2040, before becoming much worse again after that.

That’s prompted many to claim the Ring Road is not needed and the focus instead should be on public transport initiatives.

But Deputy Connolly claims the predicted stabilisation of congestion from 2030 to 2040 proves otherwise – and it’s other measures alongside the Ring Road that are lacking.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin had this to say

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway SU President says government fees announcement poorly-timed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStudents say the latest announcement on the third-lev...

no_space
High-quality artificial bat roost to protect populations in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA high-quality artificial bat roost has been construc...

no_space
2,000 premises affected by burst watermain in Terryland and Woodquay

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost two thousand premises in the Terryland and Woo...

no_space
UHG awards celebrates 10 years of research excellence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has celebrated the 10th an...

no_space
Green light for major expansion of popular Galway city Taylor's Bar

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA final green light has been given for a major expans...

no_space
Toyota announced as Official Car Partner to The Camogie Association and GAA/GPA

Toyota Ireland has announced a new three-year partnership with The Camogie Association and GAA/GP...

no_space
Irish Rail study to identify capacity and frequency improvement for Galway/Dublin route

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Irish Rail study will look to improve capacity, fr...

no_space
95% increase in no-seatbelt offences in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was a 95 percent increase in seatbelt offences ...

no_space
Man to appear in court over Rosscahill crash in which two brought to UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man is to appear in court this morning following a ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up