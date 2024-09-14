Rail reopening would take hundreds of cars off road

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
The reopening of the Western Rail Corridor could take almost 300 cars off the road on a daily basis.
The track, which runs from Athenry through Tuam and onto Claremorris, is due to reopen at some stage but at the moment there is no timeframe for this to happen.
But West on Track, who have been campaigning for the reopening of the rail line for several years, say that it would eliminate a lot of cars off the roads in the region.
The outcome of the survey has been welcomed by Cllr Pete Roche (FG) who says that there is a demand for a rail service in the area.
He said that the restoration of the Western Rail Corridor was essential and while it has been promised, he wanted a time frame for the project. The railway line closed back in 1997.
A campaign to reopen the Western Rail Corridor has claimed that the reinstatement would wipe almost 300 cars from Galway traffic for every train that runs.
West on Track revealed the data as they compared it to a post about traffic in Los Angeles, arguing that the reopening could mean major changes to Galway.
Cllr Roche said that the group should be supported in their efforts to have the track reinstated. He was speaking at a meeting of Galway County Council.
In a post on social media, West on Track said: “Every full train to Galway will eliminate 276 cars from the city’s traffic. Remove congestion at source. Reopen the Western Rail Corridor!”
It follows a rail review published earlier this month, which revealed that the long closed western corridor is included in the plan that would transform rail travel in the west. This increase in rail for both freight and passengers is a vital ingredient to balanced regional development, according to Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.
West on Track has warmly welcomed the news that the next stage of the Western Rail Corridor, linking Mayo and Galway, is recommended for re-opening in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, with certain rail projects “shovel ready”.
A spokesman for West on Track paid tribute to the Minister and said the re-opening would represent a major delivery of key infrastructure as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor and provide a huge boost for the western region as a whole.
“This is an existing railway, fully in public ownership, and is a shovel-ready project. It is listed as a short-term project in today’s report,” a West on Track spokesperson said.
Pictured: Cllr Pete Roche in Ballyglunin which is on the Western Rail Corridor route.
