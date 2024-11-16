  • Services

Plans lodged to turn derelict Clifden building into apartments and commercial unit

Published:

A proposal to renovate an existing derelict grain store in Clifden for commercial and residential purposes is under consideration by county planners – with a decision due around the middle of December.

The planning application, submitted on behalf of Paddy Foyle, proposes the refurbishment of the existing grain store warehouse building to allow for the provision of one ground floor commercial unit and three one-bedroom apartments at Beach Road, Clifden.

It is also proposed to extend the rear of the grain store for an additional single-storey one-bedroom apartment as well as provide four car parking spaces to the rear of the development.

The application described the grain store as a protected structure in the Galway County Development Plan 2022-2028. It is located to the north-west of Beach Road in Clifden.

The project proposes the development of a historical building which is walled-off from the surrounding landscape due to its previous development history and can be classed as of low ecological value.

The grain store was built 1829 but is now derelict. There are exposed rubble limestone walls, rendered to south-west gable, and having roughly dressed quoins. It is located on the quayside.

This large warehouse was orginially built to complement the high level of trade that was passing through Clifden harbour, but due to the shallowness of the channel and the coming of the railway this route for commerce went into decline.

This quayside structure, though roofless, is said to attest to the period when Clifden’s main trading economy was serviced by boat and is an integral part of the harbourside of Clifden.

It has become a major visitor attraction over the years with many tourists intrigued by its extensive history and ultimate decline.

Pictured: Clifden’s grain store.

