Parishioners come together to mark 90th birthday of veteran priest

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
By Linda Walsh
The parishes of Milltown and Kilconly came together to celebrate Canon John D. Flannery’s 90th Birthday last Friday – and to thank him for his unstinting service.
They gathered at Milltown Community Centre to honour and celebrate a man who has been a pillar of faith and community support for decades.
Despite officially retiring from his duties in 2009, he has remained actively involved in and continues to serve, both Milltown and Kilconly parishes, as well as providing generous assistance service, to many neighbouring parishes.
With a deep sense of gratitude and strong community support, the large crowd of well-wishers in attendance, warmly welcomed Canon John D on his arrival, with a resounding standing ovation.
He was joined by members of his family and after some light refreshments and musical entertainment, Canon John D was interviewed by Benin Tierney, where he spoke in detail and with wonderfully sharp memory recall, about his early life, his ordination to the priesthood, the parishes in which he served in, the GAA and his involvement with Macra na Tuatha which later became, Foróige. Many photographs, recalling the aspects of his life’s work and achievements through the decades, were also exhibited.
John David Flannery was born on May 14 1934 in Milltown. He attended Milltown national school and, following attendance at secondary school, in both Ballinrobe and St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam, he was ordained to the priesthood on the 21st of June 1959, in St. Patrick’s College Maynooth by Archbishop McQuaid.
Canon John D., spoke fondly of many memories of his time spent in the various parishes around Galway and Mayo in which he served.
He was Curate in the parishes of Inishbofin/Inish Shark 1959-1966, Williamstown 1966, Balla 1966-1967, Williamstown again in 1967, Toureen 1967-1975 and in Athenry 1975-1990.
He was then appointed Parish Priest in Letterfrack from 1990 to 1993, and Lackagh from 1993 to 2009.
Following on from the interview, Fr Frank Conlisk, Administrator of Milltown and Kilconly parishes, took to the floor and spoke about how grateful he was personally and how grateful the parishes were, to have Canon John D., still assisting in parish work. He told the audience that some people in life are loved and some people in life are respected and held in high regard and that Canon John D was both, which is something very special and a testament to the type of person he is.
As a token of appreciation from both Milltown and Kilconly parishes, Fr. Conlisk presented Canon John D., with a beautiful portrait painting, by local artist, Mags Costello of Tuam.
To end the celebrations, a large birthday cake was presented with the singing of ‘Happy Birthday!’ and the echoes of another standing ovation of warm applause.
Linda Walsh is a member of St Joseph’s Church Pastoral Council, Milltown.
Pictured: Tom and Mary Burke, Milltown and Fr. John David Flannery at his 90th birthday celebrations in Milltown.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
SVP conference marks 180 years of service to the most vulnerable in Irish society
Members from the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Galway were well represented alongside over 1,0...
Galway third-level student heads to work with Philippines’ Badjao community
A Clifden woman is all set to depart for Philippines on a four-week ethical volunteer programme w...
Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest
Rob Partridge from the East Galway Speakers and Galway Toastmasters has finished third in the Div...
Traffic restrictions in place for tomorrow’s Connacht Final
Galway Gardai are reminding motorists that the Connacht football final is scheduled for tomorrow ...
Irish Sea Kayaking Association event holds fundraising event in Connemara this weekend for Irish Motor Neurone Disease
A major event is taking place in Connemara this weekend as the Irish Sea Kayaking Association is ...
The Launch of the Galway Theatre Festival takes place in Galway City
The launch of the 15th Galway Theatre Festival took place yesterday evening in Electric in Galway...
Train services disrupted this evening due to engineering works
Customers travelling to and from Galway to Athenry on Iarnród Eireann this evening are being advi...
Independent TD says that the government needs to re-examine the affordable Housing Scheme
The Government need to re-examine the Affordable Housing Scheme as it is not workable in many par...
Glór Tíre success is a ‘milestone’ for Galway country star
The year is only four months old – but already Galway country music star Claudia Buckley can desc...