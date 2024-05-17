Galway farmers to take part in Lidl new sustainable beef programme

20 Irish beef farmers from Galway, Cavan, Longford, Meath, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford have signed up to Lidl’s new Sustainable Beef Programme.

It’s been developed by the retailer in partnership with Liffey Meats and supported by Bord Bia.





It will see the 20 beef farmers working together to implement innovative sustainable farming practices to reduce carbon emissions associated with beef farming.

Farmers will review their data and progress will be regularly measured, with ongoing support to help them progress on their sustainability journey.

