Eamon Ryan says solutions to traffic chaos in Galway cannot be decided in Dublin
The solutions needed to tackle the traffic chaos in Galway cannot be decided in Dublin, and can only be delivered by Galway’s local authorities.
That was the opinion expressed by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today, as he officially opened three new active travel schemes in the city.
They are the new pedestrian footbridge at Wolfe Tone Bridge, the Eglinton Canal Active Travel Scheme, and a Safe Routes to School project at Scoil Iognaid.
Speaking to David Nevin at Galway City Museum, Minister Ryan said more active travel schemes and improved public transport is the only way forward.
Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Eddie Hoare and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D. have formally opened three new active travel schemes which will allow more people of all ages to walk and cycle in a safer and more comfortable environment in the heart of Galway.
The pair were on hand for events on Friday which marked the opening of the enhanced School Street at Scoil Iognáid, Raleigh Row; the Eglinton Canal Active Travel scheme and new Wolfe Tone Pedestrian Bridge.
The three projects have been delivered by Galway City Council in conjunction with funding partners including the National Transport Authority, the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and Fáilte Ireland.
