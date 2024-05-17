Claddagh Watch has secured a five-year funding partnership with a leading Irish company.

UTS Technologies is an on-street parking services provider, and this partnership is part of their program to support community-based volunteers.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Claddagh Watch has around 80 volunteers who carry out nightly patrols on the River Corrib in Galway City.

The initial funding will support the provision of protective clothing and equipment to those volunteers for their shifts.

The post Claddagh Watch secures five-year funding partnership with leading company appeared first on Galway Bay FM.