Oranmore men back on track with critical win over Ardrahan

Oranmore-Maree 0-21

Ardrahan 0-15

By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park

ORANMORE-Maree recorded their first win in Group 4 when overcoming an Ardrahan side which fell to their second defeat in the Senior A Championship on Sunday in Athenry. In a much improved performance from their heavy round one defeat to Castlegar, Ronan Heffernan’s charges showed their quality, particularly in the second half, and had too much on the day for Ardrahan.

The sides were well matched during a competitive first half. Playing with the aid of the wind, Ardrahan started well and scored the opening two points of the game. Eoin Murphy sent over a long range point to get them off the mark, before Sean Gardiner pointed his first free of the afternoon to make it 0-2 to 0-0.

Oranmore-Maree were level within three minutes. Patrick Burke tallied their first score, before the lively Ryan O’Donnell pointed from the left corner. The next ten minutes saw the sides go score for score, and they were level at 0-5 apiece as the match remained evenly contested.

Ardrahan points from Gardiner (free), Cathal Walsh, and a terrific long range effort from Cianan Fahy were matched at the other end by the accurate Niall Burke (0-3, two frees) to leave the sides level after 17 minutes.

Two frees from Gardiner edged Ardrahan into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead, before the momentum swung in the opposite direction. Oranmore-Maree asserted themselves impressively with five points on the spin during the next seven minutes.

Niall Burke (three frees), Anthony Keady, and Rory Burke chipped in with the scores, as Heffernan’s began to dominate. Oranmore-Maree’s half back line of Ross Malone, Mark Hanniffy, and Colm Burke were having a big impact on proceedings and allowed them to supply their forwards with good possession.

Gardiner pointed a free for Ardrahan’s first score in 12 minutes, before Conor Hanniffy responded with a point at the other end, after displaying impressive pace down the left wing. Ardrahan full back Mike Walsh landed a superb range score shortly after to leave two between the teams at the interval.

Pictured: Cathal Walsh of Ardrahan eyes up his options against Oranmore-Maree’s Colm Burke during Sunday’s Senior A Championship clash at Kenny Park. Photos: David Cunniffe.