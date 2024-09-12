  • Services

O’Neill exit as head coach is blow for for Galway footballers

O’Neill exit as head coach is blow for for Galway footballers
GALWAY footballers are on the look out for a new head coach after Cian O’Neill’s departure to Kerry to take up a similar role.

It automatically means a shake-up of the Galway backroom team after a second All-Ireland final loss in three years in July.

Manager Padraic Joyce, whose tenure is expected to continue into 2025, met the panel last week for something of a debrief in the wake of their disappointing loss to Armagh.

Since Joyce was appointed Galway boss in November of 2019, John Concannon, John Divilly, Micheál O Domhnaill and John Divilly have been his right-hand men. but it remains to be seen if all four will continue in their roles next year.

Meanwhile, following the one-year ban on pre-season competitions, there will be no Connacht FBD League next January.

Pictured: Cian O’Neill who has departed his role as Galway football coach to take up a similar position with Kerry.   He is pictured with  Tribesmen manager Padraic Joyce.

