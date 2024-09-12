O’Neill exit as head coach is blow for for Galway footballers

-
-
Author: John McIntyre
~ 1 minutes read
GALWAY footballers are on the look out for a new head coach after Cian O’Neill’s departure to Kerry to take up a similar role.
It automatically means a shake-up of the Galway backroom team after a second All-Ireland final loss in three years in July.
Manager Padraic Joyce, whose tenure is expected to continue into 2025, met the panel last week for something of a debrief in the wake of their disappointing loss to Armagh.
Since Joyce was appointed Galway boss in November of 2019, John Concannon, John Divilly, Micheál O Domhnaill and John Divilly have been his right-hand men. but it remains to be seen if all four will continue in their roles next year.
Meanwhile, following the one-year ban on pre-season competitions, there will be no Connacht FBD League next January.
Pictured: Cian O’Neill who has departed his role as Galway football coach to take up a similar position with Kerry. He is pictured with Tribesmen manager Padraic Joyce.
