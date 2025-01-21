No plans to put brakes on red light gamblers

Published:
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
The National Transport Authority and Department of Transport have both said they are unaware of plans for red-light cameras to be installed at any traffic light junctions in Galway.
Recent news reports suggested Galway City was in line for this new technology this year – but the two organisations that would fund the infrastructure said they are unaware of any such proposals.
The introduction of red-light cameras in Galway appears to be a long way off, according to the Department.
“The NTA is installing a small number of red-light cameras in Dublin as part of a pilot initiative, a Department spokesperson said in response to queries from this newspaper.
“At this time, the Department of Transport is not aware of any plans to install similar cameras in Galway, though Galway City Council has responsibility in this regard . . . informed by the NTA red-light pilot in Dublin and the national strategy, similar red-light initiatives may be rolled out to other locations in the future, including Galway,” they added.
The national strategy refers to an initiative by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which became the lead agency last year for the development of the first national safety camera strategy.
It is anticipated that a draft strategy will be prepared for public consultation in the coming months.
“In the first instance, the strategy is focused on speeding from a road safety perspective and red light running and bus lane infringement from a traffic management perspective.
“The strategy will be flexible to accommodate further offences over time, such as mobile phone use, motor tax evasion, and non-wearing of seatbelts.
“Once this strategy is in place, it will provide the framework for increased deployment of cameras across the network, in both urban and rural locations, to assist with the enforcement of a wide range of road traffic offences,” a Department spokesperson said.
The camera initiatives are among the technological measures being pursued to improve road safety, which also includes the increasing availability of automatic numberplate recognition technology for use by members of An Garda Síochána across the country, including Galway.
Using data from the National Vehicle and Driver File and insurers, ANPR allows An Garda Síochána to automatically scan a registration plate and ensure that the vehicle is appropriately taxed, insured and certified as roadworthy, the Department added.
The NTA referred queries to the Department.
