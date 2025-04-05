Turtle ‘stunned’ by cold Atlantic waters undergoes rehab in Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
A Loggerhead Turtle that was ‘cold stunned’ by low water temperatures off the west coast is being nursed back to health in Galway.
Galway Atlantaquaria successfully recovered the turtle (official name Caretta caretta) that had been found stranded on Faulmore Beach, Co Mayo over a month ago.
The turtle, later named ‘Columbus’ by young Jonathan Padden — who discovered it while walking along the shore — was in critical condition and urgently needed medical intervention.
Thanks to the Padden family’s swift actions and their call to the Irish Whale & Dolphin Group (IWDG), Columbus was given a second chance at survival.
This rescue comes at a time when reports of stranded turtles along Ireland’s west coast have been increasing. Just weeks earlier, the IWDG had urged the public to monitor beaches for stranded marine animals, and Jonathan’s quick response highlights how valuable this awareness can be in saving lives.
When a turtle washes ashore, it is often due to a phenomenon known as ‘cold-stunning.’ According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), cold-stunning occurs when sea turtles experience prolonged exposure to temperatures below 50°F/10 °C, causing them to become lethargic, unable to swim, and at the mercy of tides and winds.
“Rescuing a cold-stunned turtle is a delicate process — it requires both urgency and patience,” said Dr Nóirín Burke, Director of Education at the Salthill-based Galway Atlantaquaria
“While a swift response is necessary to prevent further deterioration, recovery must be slow and carefully managed to ensure the turtle regains strength.
“In the first critical hours, strict protocols must be followed to stabilise the animal and give it the best possible chance of survival.”
Galway Atlantaquaria, with many years of animal welfare experience, has been providing round-the-clock care for Columbus as part of a meticulous rehabilitation process under the leadership of Ian O’Grady and Matthew Hawkins.
Unfortunately, many stranded turtles do not survive. However, thanks to the efforts of Jonathan Padden and his family, the Veterinary team Rita Gately and Dr. Lindsey Cox, Gemma O’ Connor and the team at the IWDG, and Galway Atlantaquaria staff, Columbus has been given a fighting chance.
This rescue story highlights the importance of public awareness, swift action, and multi-agency cooperation in protecting marine wildlife.
Galway Atlantaquaria has thanked its members, visitors, and supporters, whose contributions make this critical conservation work possible in the continuing advancement of ocean literacy and awareness of marine species in Irish waters.
Pictured: Columbus the Loggerhead Turtle: Undergoing rehabilitation at Galway Atlantaquaria
