Galway nominees make finals of Ireland's Young Filmaker of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway will be well-represented at Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Grand Final.

Two films are nominated under the Best School category – Coláiste Éinde with ‘Flashback’ and Coláiste Iognáid with ‘I Wish I Never’.

Athenry’s Adam Flannelly is nominated for best 60 second film and Ireland Young Filmmaker Of The Year for his short ‘LIFE’

‘Behind the Smiles’ from Trading Faces Stage and Film School is also going forward, with Clara Geraghty nominated for the ‘Actor to Watch’ category.

The Fresh Film finals will take place in Dublin on April 10th.