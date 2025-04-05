Tributes paid to the contribution of Éamon Ó Cuív at party in his honour

Attendees at the retirement ‘do’ for Éamon Ó Cuív quipped that there were three potential Fianna Fáil presidential election candidates holding court at the Galway Bay Hotel.

As well as the former Gaeltacht Minister and long-serving Galway West TD himself, prominent at the event were former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú who have also been linked to a run for the Áras.

Future intentions are for another day, but the retirement party was all about going down ‘Bóithrín na Smaointe’ – honouring the career of a Dubliner who became ‘King of Conamara’ due to his longevity and electoral success over three decades in Galway West.

As well as ex-Taoiseach Ahern, under whom Ó Cuív served for six years during the 2000s, another guest speaker was Galway native, Jack Chambers, Fianna Fáil deputy leader and Minister for Public Expenditure.

Both hailed the contribution Ó Cuív made in public life for 35 years. He was elected in every contest in Galway West since 1992, until his retirement before last November’s General Election – a career highlight was serving as Minister in the Department of Rural, Gaeltacht, and Community Affairs, where he cut red-tape and made gains for Irish language policy.

The part he played in the Peace Process was also acknowledged. Tributes were paid to Éamon Ó Cuív’s wife and political rock, Áine, and family, who supported him throughout his career.

In attendance were County Councillors Mary Hoade, Michael Connolly, Seán Broderick, Máirtín Lee, Martina Kinnane, and senators Ollie Crowe, Anne Rabbitte and Shane Curley.

Galway West TD John Connolly – his successor – and Galway East TD Albert Dolan attended, as did former political heavyweights from those constituencies, Frank Fahy and Micheál Kitt, and ex Westmeath TD Donie Cassidy.

Others included: Ballygar GP and Roscommon/Galway TD Martin Daly; Clare TD and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Timmy Dooley; Minister of State and Cavan/Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth Gaeltacht Minister from Mayo, Dara Calleary; and Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler; and MEP Barry Cowen.

Former constituency rivals and colleagues, Fine Gael senator Sean Kyne and Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell were the only non-FF elected reps in the room – and Ó Cuív thanked both for attending.

Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin was at the 170th anniversary of Cork Opera Show Leeside and could not attend.

Pictured: Éamon Ó Cuív at his retirement party with his wife Áine Ní Choincheannain and their grandchildren Seán, Mairéad, Áine Óg, Éamon Óg Ó Bioragra. Photos: Sean Lydon.