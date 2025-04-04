Plenty of Galway success at national beauty awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway enjoyed plenty of success at the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Award.

The Beauty Bar in Ballinasloe scooped one of the biggest awards of the night – Overall Beauty Team of the Year, along with being named Connacht’s Nail & Brow Bar of the Year.

While Beautician of the Year went to Galway city’s Elizabeth C Beauty and overall Nail Technicians of the Year went to CL Nails Studio in Barna

Meanwhile there was regional success for city businesses Caoimhe’s Brow Boutique and Fab lash by Angie