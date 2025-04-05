  • Services

Services

Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Oranmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Oranmore
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Oranmore yesterday.

A collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened on the N67 at Tonroe, Oranmore, shortly after 4 pm.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More like this:
no_space
Independent Ireland TD says Government hasn't "a bulls clue" on water infrastructure for home building

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government seemingly doesn't have "a bulls clue" ...

no_space
Galway nominees make finals of Ireland's Young Filmaker of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway will be well-represented at Ireland's Young Fi...

no_space
Tributes paid to the contribution of Éamon Ó Cuív at party in his honour

Attendees at the retirement ‘do’ for Éamon Ó Cuív quipped that there were three potential Fianna ...

no_space
Three Galway companies on sustainability awards shortlist

Three Galway companies have been shortlisted for awards that celebrate the work of individuals, f...

no_space
Turtle ‘stunned’ by cold Atlantic waters undergoes rehab in Galway

A Loggerhead Turtle that was ‘cold stunned’ by low water temperatures off the west coast is being...

no_space
90s train returns to Galway for first time in 20 years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Irish Rail train, which was built in the 90s, is j...

no_space
Handsome Burger named Best of Ireland at Just Eat Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Handsome Burger has been named the Best of I...

no_space
Plenty of Galway success at national beauty awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway enjoyed plenty of success at the Irish Nails B...

no_space
Galway based tourism company attends Asian golf tourism convention

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway based tourism company has joined Tourism Ire...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up