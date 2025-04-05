Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Oranmore yesterday.

A collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened on the N67 at Tonroe, Oranmore, shortly after 4 pm.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.