Three Galway companies on sustainability awards shortlist

Three Galway companies have been shortlisted for awards that celebrate the work of individuals, farm families and organisations who are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture and rural communities.
Beechlawn Organic Farm, Burrenbeo Trust, and Athchursail Arann CGA in County Galway are in the running for the RDS Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Awards.
The awards will be presented to the winners next Wednesday, April 9, as part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival in the RDS in Dublin.
Beechlawn Organic Farm has been shortlisted in the Sustainable Farming Award category, which celebrates the efforts made by an individual or farm family who are sustainably developing their on-farm activities through entrepreneurship, new product development, marketing and improved efficiencies.
Based in Ballinasloe, Pádraig Fahy and Úna Ní Bhroin have been growing and supplying high-quality organic vegetables and supporting local food systems and charities since 2002 on their farm, which focuses on sustainable and regenerative farming.
Burrenbeo Trust is shortlisted in the Rural Social Impact Award category, which aims to celebrate not-for-profit or voluntary rural groups and organisations that are promoting or supporting the sustainable economic and societal development of their local community.
The Kinvara-based non-profit organisation supports people to take positive action for their local landscape. The Hare’s Corner is one of their flagship initiatives which offers landowners practical, hassle-free support to enhance biodiversity on their land through the creation of habitats.
To date, the Hare’s Corner has helped create 1,600 habitats for biodiversity across four counties since its launch in 2021 and has since expanded to six counties across Ireland.
Athchúrsáil Arann CGA is also shortlisted in the Rural Social Impact Award category. It has developed a waste management solution for the three Aran Islands over the past 20 years.
Finding success from community support, they’ve succeeded in opening a recycling facility and revolutionising the methods of collecting, segregating and disposing of waste on the Aran Islands.
Pictured: The Hare’s Corner, one of the flagship initiatives of Burrenbeo Trust, has helped create 1,600 habitats for biodiversity since 2021. Pictured are (from left) Ailbhe Doyle, Burrenbeo Trust; Paula Kearney, Biodiversity Officer, Galway City; Rosina Joyce, Biodiversity Officer, Galway County; and Fionn Doyle-Chowen, Burrenbeo Trust.
