Handsome Burger named Best of Ireland at Just Eat Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Handsome Burger has been named the Best of Ireland at the Just Eat Awards.

It’s the top accolade of the awards, which are voted by the public, and comes with a €50,000 media package from Just Eat.

Handsome Burger began in 2017 in market stalls around the country, and opened its first restaurant in on Dominick Street in Galway city in 2019

It also now has restaurants in Athlone and Dublin, along with hosting pop-up stations and creating a Handsome At Home burger kit.