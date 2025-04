This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Irish Rail train, which was built in the 90s, is journeying to Galway tomorrow.

The ‘Eyre Lee Bird railtour’ will mark the first time in 20 years that the orange ‘Arrow’ class of train will visit Galway.

It belongs to the first set of diesel railcars purchased by Iarnród Éireann, which are usually only used on Cork local services.

The train has been hired for the day by Táilte Tours – and organiser David Walsh says it’s a special day.