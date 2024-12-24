New Cathaoirleach is only fourth woman ever to serve as county’s First Citizen

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, becoming only the fourth woman to serve as First Citizen of the County.

The Fianna Fáil councillor replaces her party colleague, Albert Dolan, following his election to the Dáil last month.

Cllr Kinane, who has been a member of the Council since 2014, said she accepted the role with “great humility and immense pride”.

The Clarinbridge woman was proposed to take the chair by Cllr Michael Connolly and seconded by Cllr Mary Hoade – both of whom previously held the position. Upon her election, Cllr Kinane said she would strive to promote unity on the Council throughout her term.

“Together, we can work together to make Galway a united and resilient county, and to shape a prosperous future for Galway County Council.

“Our strength lies in our unity and by working together, we can achieve great things,” she said.

Cllr Kinane paid tribute to Deputy Dolan for his stewardship of the Council since last June. She will serve out the remainder of the one-year term which runs until June 2025.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility . . . and I want to express heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues on this Council for their trust in electing me as Cathaoirleach,” she said.

“I am honoured to be only the fourth female Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council in its 125-year history. I would like to move forward with optimism and dedication to meet the needs of our community, because it is at the heart of everything we do,” she added.

Cllr Karey McHugh Farag (Ind) said it was welcome to see a woman back in the Chair at Galway County Council, noting that three out of the four female cathaoirligh had been in hers and Cllr Kinane’s time since joining the Council in 2014.

Cllr Mary Hoade (FF) and Cllr Eileen Mannion (FG) held the role in 2014 and 2017 respectively, while the first woman at the helm in County Galway was Connie Ní Fhatharta in 2000.

“I wish you all the best for the remainder of your term and I know the county is in great hands with you in the chair,” said Cllr McHugh Farag.

Proposing Cllr Kinane, Cllr Connolly described her as a hardworking councillor who prioritised community while party colleague Cllr Mary Hoade said she was ‘well-capable’ of fulfilling the role with distinction.

Having been Cathaoirleach of Loughrea Municipal District since June, Cllr Jimmy McClearn said Cllr Kinane had shown herself an able chairperson.

“You have been very effective and fair chairperson of the Loughrea Municipal District and I am sure that you will conduct your business the same way here,” he said.

Cllr Eileen Mannion said she knew taking the role of Cathaoirleach would be a huge privilege and honour for Cllr Kinane, and a source of pride for her husband PJ and their family.

“It is a great honour and I hope you enjoy it,” said Cllr Mannion.

Pictured: Outgoing Cathaoirleach Albert Dolan, Cathaoirleach, incoming Cathaoirleach Cllr. Martina Kinnane and Liam Conneally, CEO Galway County Council at the Galway County Council December 2024 Plenary meeting.