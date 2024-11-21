McDonagh and O’Connor power to glory at National Elite boxing finals

-
TWO national boxing titles came Galway’s way on the final day of the National Elite Championships up in Dublin last Friday, with Martin McDonagh (Galway BC) retaining his 92+kg national title crown; and Darren O’Connor (Olympic BC) taking the 67kg belt.
Both were declared champions on unanimous decisions in their respective bouts, but there was disappointment for Galway’s third fighter who featured on finals night, as Adam Hession (Monivea BC) came out on the wrong end of another unanimous decision, this time in the 60kg final.
McDonagh, the 2024 European U-22 bronze medalist, won his superheavyweight semi-final on a 4-1 decision against Samuel Ilesanmi of St Mary’s BC of Tallaght; and was too good for another Dublin boxer, Godstime Ide of Crumlin, in Friday’s final, taking a 3-0 decision in what was a bruising encounter.
O’Connor won a 5-0 unanimous decision over Conor McCrory of Townland BC of Antrim in his quarter-final; before defeating Joseph McArdle (Holy Trinity BC) on a 5-0 decision in his semi-final on Thursday night.
He was back in the ring 24 hours later for a fight with Malo Davis (Monkstown BC), where he won another 5-0 decision to claim the national title.
Hession was Galway’s third fighter on finals night, having breezed into the last four with a unanimous 5-0 decision over Jordan Smith of Holy Family, Drogheda) in his quarter-final; and he took care of Adam Sinnott of Rathnew BC in his semi-final on another 5-0 decision on Thursday night.
However, his run ended on Friday night when all five judges awarded the final bout to Rhys Owens (Erne BC) on their scorecards.
There was a fourth Galway boxer in action at the championships last week, but Darren Creavin (Olympic BC) fell at the first hurdle, losing on a 5-0 decision to Waterford’s James McDonagh in their 67kg quarter-final bout.
Pictured: Galway boxer Martin McDonagh is declared the winner of the 92+kg title at the the National Elite Boxing Championships which were held i9n the National Stadium in Dublin. Photos: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo.
