Lady Gregory Hotel award for environmental practices

Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort were delighted to be among sixty businesses in the Burren Ecotourism Network that were awarded Geopark Code of Practice Certificates of Achievement at a recent awards ceremony in the Falls Hotel, Ennistymon.

The awards are in recognition of the businesses for committing to environmentally sustainable practices to help build thriving communities and secure future growth.

Deirdre O’Shea, Head of Tourism in Clare County Council, said “The resilience of the Burren’s tourism and hospitality sector has been strengthened by the sustainable approach adopted by local businesses”.

Representatives of Failte Ireland, Geological Survey Ireland, Clare County Council and Local Enterprise Office were in attendance on the night.

The awards are the result of two years work by the members of the Burren Ecotourism Network which Lady Gregory are a proud member of through their location within the Burren Lowlands region.