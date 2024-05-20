Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – despite the rapid growth of the village.
The matter has been raised at County Hall by Athenry/Oranmore area Fine Gael Councillor David Collins.
He is also critical of the delay with the long-running plans for Park and Ride facilities around Knockdoe and Carnmore – which seem to have made no progress.
Councillor Collins told David Nevin local residents are very frustrated.
The post Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
