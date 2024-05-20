Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing.
It’s the highest number for this period of time for since the data series started in 2015.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
751 of these homes are in County Galway with the remaming 282 in Galway City-that’s an increase on 314 homes in the same period in 2023.
524 of these homes were started in April, with 444 in County Galway and the remaining 80 in the city.
It’s believed the development levy waiver and the Uisce Eireann connection charge rebate has led to a increase in residential construction.
The post Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
County Galway rent prices rising faster than city
Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Pri...
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue mark coming of age with brand new boat
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue celebrated its 21st birthday by taking delivery of a new, modern bo...
Ten Galway exhibitors all set to join line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2024
An impressive ten Galway exhibitors – predominantly from the food and drink sector – will feature...
Ballinasloe facility to be turned into domestic violence refuge
Galway County Council is to proceed with the acquisition of the former St. Brigid’s Nurses’ Home ...
Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”
The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an unders...
UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards
Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievement...
Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections
Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local...
Portumna chosen as one of four locations for unique music stream series
Portumna Castle is one of the four iconic locations for a new music series to be livestreamed acr...
House building costs spiral to whole new high
It costs Galway County Council €345,000 to construct a three-bedroom local authority house in a r...