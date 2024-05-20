Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing.

It’s the highest number for this period of time for since the data series started in 2015.





751 of these homes are in County Galway with the remaming 282 in Galway City-that’s an increase on 314 homes in the same period in 2023.

524 of these homes were started in April, with 444 in County Galway and the remaining 80 in the city.

It’s believed the development levy waiver and the Uisce Eireann connection charge rebate has led to a increase in residential construction.

