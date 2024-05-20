County Galway rent prices rising faster than city

Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city.

The latest Rent Price Report from Daft.ie shows in the City, rents have risen by 5% in the last year and the average rent is now €1861.





While in the rest of Galway, market rents were on average 8.9% higher – the average listed rent is now €1,472.

Author of the report, economist Ronan Lyons, says certain areas are suffering from lack of availability more than others:

