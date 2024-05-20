Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm
It covers the west and north-west from 2pm until 9pm.
The area is Connacht, Longford, Donegal and Cavan.
Met Eireann is warning of the possibility of flooding and difficult travelling conditions.
The post Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
