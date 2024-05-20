  • Services

Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm

It covers the west and north-west from 2pm until 9pm.


The area is Connacht, Longford, Donegal and Cavan.

Met Eireann is warning of the possibility of flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

