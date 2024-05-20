99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The numbers on waiting lists over 12 months for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have reduced by 99 per cent through the HSE’S Enhanced Community Care programme.
That’s according to the Programme’s newly published 2023 figures, showing the work of their intergrated care consultants, who specialise in seeing patients waiting over a year for an appointment.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There’s also been a 51 per cent reduction in waiting lists for Cardiology appointments at the hospital.
Meanwhile, appointments at the Galway City Integrated Care Hub have seen reduced readmission rates, saving an estimated 550 bed days over a period of six months at Galway University Hospitals.
The post 99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Three Galway beaches awarded both Blue Flag and Green Coast award in 2024
Three of Galway’s beaches have been awarded both The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award for th...
Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village
There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – desp...
Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm
A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm It covers the west...
Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea
Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea. It’d b...
Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway
There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackl...
Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024
A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four month...
County Galway rent prices rising faster than city
Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Pri...
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue mark coming of age with brand new boat
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue celebrated its 21st birthday by taking delivery of a new, modern bo...
Ten Galway exhibitors all set to join line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2024
An impressive ten Galway exhibitors – predominantly from the food and drink sector – will feature...