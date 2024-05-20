Three Galway beaches awarded both Blue Flag and Green Coast award in 2024

Three of Galway’s beaches have been awarded both The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award for this year.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards.





While the Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

Salthill, Silverstrand and Trá Inis Oírr are among just ten beaches nationwide to receive both the Blue Flag and the Green Coast Award.

Meanwhile, Traught beach in Kinvara has regained its Blue Flag for the first time since 2021

Other beaches in Galway to receive the Blue Flag for 2024 are Inis Mór’s Cill Mhuirbhigh, An Trá Mór in Indreabhán, An Ceathrú Rua’s Trá an Dóilín, Portumna’s Bathing Place and Loughrea Lake

While the Green Coast Award recipients are Inis Oírr’s Trá Poll na gCaorach, Renvyle Beach in Connemara, Aillebrack/Silver Hill in Ballyconneely and Dumhach Beach and East End Bay on Inisbofin

