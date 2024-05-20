Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackle anti-social behavior and illegal dumping across Galway.
Government has announced €1m for the development of council led CCTV schemes in specific communities.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Applications are now open – and Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says they need to be submitted and approved as quickly as possible.
The Athenry/Oranmore councillor says the grant could also cover the upgrade of out-of-date existing systems.
The post Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024
A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four month...
County Galway rent prices rising faster than city
Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Pri...
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue mark coming of age with brand new boat
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue celebrated its 21st birthday by taking delivery of a new, modern bo...
Ten Galway exhibitors all set to join line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2024
An impressive ten Galway exhibitors – predominantly from the food and drink sector – will feature...
Ballinasloe facility to be turned into domestic violence refuge
Galway County Council is to proceed with the acquisition of the former St. Brigid’s Nurses’ Home ...
Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”
The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an unders...
UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards
Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievement...
Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections
Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local...
Portumna chosen as one of four locations for unique music stream series
Portumna Castle is one of the four iconic locations for a new music series to be livestreamed acr...