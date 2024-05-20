Corrib Mask Search and Rescue mark coming of age with brand new boat

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue celebrated its 21st birthday by taking delivery of a new, modern boat for life-saving operations on two Galway and Mayo lakes.
Costing about €30,000, the new search and rescue boat was funded through CLÁR, the Government’s community development scheme and through local donations and fundraising.
It will replace a D-Class, inflatable boat that has been there since the group was founded.
“It’s a long overdue upgrade,” said Robert Wilkes, secretary of Corrib and Mask Search and Rescue.
The voluntary organisation with current membership of about 22 volunteers have two bases – in Lisloughrey, for the Corrib, and at Tourmakeady for Mask.
The group is part of the Clonbur branch of the Irish Red Cross. It gets some grants from the Irish Coast Guard and local authorities, but most funding is raised through donations and fundraising initiatives to cover day-to-day operation costs.
“We get a substantial amount of calls on the two lakes over a year,” Mr Wilkes are a declared resource of the Coast Guard. If someone makes a 999 or 112 call, we are tasked by the Coast Guard to go out and perform whatever duties are needed. We do life-saving; if someone has an issue with their boat and needs to be towed, we do that; and we also unfortunately do a lot of search and recovery activities where someone may be lost and we have to go out and recover,” he said.
The new boat is called a Pioneer Multi and has up-to-date technology, including a drop-down front so the front of the boat can be dropped into the water.
This makes it easier to get someone out of the water and gets rid of the need to carry someone over the side of the boat. It also means it is wheelchair accessible, and better for people with limited mobility.
It is made from hard plastic, unlike the previous inflatable one, and so is more robust.
The boat, which was launched at an event recently and has already seen action on the water.
Pictured: Past and present Members of Corrib Mask Search & Rescue at the launch of their two new boats at Lisloughrey Pier (back – from left) Neil O’Maher, Vincent Heneghan , Tim Clesham, Johnny Kenny, Mary Egan, Paddy Joe Joyce, Adrian Birch, Neil Winters, Pat Egan, Aidan McAllen, Kevin Kerrigan , Mike Gibbons , Kevin Coyne, Mark Gibbons and Colm McDonald, with (front) Robert Wilkes, Maeve McAllen, Sean Burke, Damien O’Malley, Des Joyce, Alan Daly and Shane Rogan. Photos: Trish Fode.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Ten Galway exhibitors all set to join line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2024
An impressive ten Galway exhibitors – predominantly from the food and drink sector – will feature...
Ballinasloe facility to be turned into domestic violence refuge
Galway County Council is to proceed with the acquisition of the former St. Brigid’s Nurses’ Home ...
Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”
The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an unders...
UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards
Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievement...
Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections
Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local...
Portumna chosen as one of four locations for unique music stream series
Portumna Castle is one of the four iconic locations for a new music series to be livestreamed acr...
House building costs spiral to whole new high
It costs Galway County Council €345,000 to construct a three-bedroom local authority house in a r...
Galway hosts loads of events across county to mark Biodiversity Week
Galway is set for a packed week to mark Ireland’s biodiversity and natural heritage – with events...
Frustration over “red tape” stunting rollout of electric vehicle charge points across Connemara
There’s immense frustration in Connemara over the continued lack of electric vehicle charge...