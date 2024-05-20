  • Services

Services

Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

Published:

Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea
Share story:

Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea.

It’d be located at a site off the R350 at Cosmona, to the south of Hazelwood.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The works would include a new footpath and a cycle path.

County planners are due to make a decision in July.

The post Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway

There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackl...

no_space
Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four month...

no_space
County Galway rent prices rising faster than city

Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Pri...

no_space
Corrib Mask Search and Rescue mark coming of age with brand new boat

Corrib Mask Search and Rescue celebrated its 21st birthday by taking delivery of a new, modern bo...

no_space
Ten Galway exhibitors all set to join line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2024

An impressive ten Galway exhibitors – predominantly from the food and drink sector – will feature...

no_space
Ballinasloe facility to be turned into domestic violence refuge

Galway County Council is to proceed with the acquisition of the former St. Brigid’s Nurses’ Home ...

no_space
Catherine Connolly claims EU has lost its “moral compass”

The European Union has lost its ‘moral compass’ – and no longer shows an unders...

no_space
UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards

Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievement...

no_space
Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections

Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up