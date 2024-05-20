Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea.

It’d be located at a site off the R350 at Cosmona, to the south of Hazelwood.





The works would include a new footpath and a cycle path.

County planners are due to make a decision in July.

