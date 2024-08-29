Killimor and Kinvara cut loose with impressive group wins

By DARREN KELLY

The intermediate hurling championship claimed its first victim as last year’s Junior A champions Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough were eliminated following their defeat to Rahoon/Newcastle.

With Ballygar and Meelick/ Eyrecourt going to three points following their draw, it means the north Galway team can’t break into the top three in Group 4.

While five other sides also suffered a second loss, they still have pathways into the preliminary quarter-finals. Two final round fixtures (Abbeyknockmoy vs Kilbeacanty, Annaghdown vs Craughwell) are shoot outs for survival.

Kinvara, Ballygar, Meelick/ Eyrecourt, Rahoon/Newcastle, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, Clarinbridge, Carnmore and Sylane are all guaranteed knockout action but nobody is assured of a quarter-final place yet.

Killimor 6-23

Turloughmore 2-13

Killimor responded emphatically to their first day defeat to Kinvara, beating Turloughmore in Group 2 on Sunday in New Inn by 22 points.

Jack O’Meara’s early goal gave them the initiative but a Gary Burke strike left Turloughmore just 1-4 to 1-3 behind on 11 minutes. Cian Treacy got Killimor’s second goal before the break, giving Dessie O’Brien’s team a 2-10 to 1-7 cushion.

Afterwards, three Brian Horan goals and one for Eoin Horan pushed Killimor 6-18 to 1-11 clear with five minutes remaining.

Eoin McEvoy contributed 0-10 for Killimor while Barry McDonagh notched 0-11 for Turloughmore. Gary Burke got a late consolation goal in injury time.

Pictured: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry’s Conor Jordan lining up a shot against Michael Molloy of Abbeyknockmoy during Sunday’s Intermerdiate Hurling Championship clash in Loughrea. Photo: David Cunniffe.