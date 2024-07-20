Irish Rail opts for passing loop over second track from Athenry into Galway

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
The prospect of a dual rail track from Athenry through to Oranmore and on to Galway city has been scuppered – according to correspondence from the National Transport Authority to Galway West Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív.
The frustrated former Minister said that there was no reason why a second track could be provided if there was a demand for such a service – but Irish Rail is looking at ‘a passing loop’ at Oranmore station as an alternative.
“The one-track facility means that trains are backed up or delayed by Irish Rail into Galway city and that this is unacceptable,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.
This follows a parliamentary question which Transport Minister Eamon Ryan passed onto the National Transport Authority – and they have informed Deputy Ó Cuív that the passing loop at Oranmore Station is the preferred.
“Instead of going for the option where two trains could pass while travelling at full speed the NTA have opted for the option where one has to be static for the other to go past,” said the former Minister.
“As well as not catering for two trains passing, neither of which would stop in Oranmore, it would also mean if the full passing loop was put in that all trains going in the one direction would always stop at the same platform something that will not be possible with the new arrangement.
“All in all, it seems that once again the West of Ireland is getting the cheapest option and not the one most suited for the long term and the inevitable and eventual doubling of the track the whole way from Athenry to Galway.
“I have worked hard over the years to improve bus and rail services in the West but all the time it is like trying to push a wheel up a hill.
“However, I am undaunted and will continue to campaign for better transport and infrastructure services for all in the West “, added Deputy O Cuiv.
Meanwhile – and also on the transport front – Deputy Ó Cuiv has been informed that there is a change of regime in relation to pick-up points on the Local Link services in Connemara/South Mayo.
Up until now the buses only stopped at fixed stops some of which are up to 14km apart. This was reducing the use of these new services to locals as well as reducing the patronage of them.
At present there are two Link Services in Connemara – An Cheathrú Rua to Clifden and An Cheathrú Rua to Claremorris. These services are also designed to dovetail with other services to Galway.
“After a long campaign about the limited benefit of the services as the bus services were so far apart, I have now been informed by Local Link that the buses will stop to pick up passengers and let them alight outside of fixed stops as long as it is safe to do so, and that the passenger is visible to the driver,” said the Deputy.
“This is indeed a welcome decision and will in my view see the patronage of the services increase dramatically leading to, I hope, even more services on these routes,” he added.
Pictured: Oranmore station…twin-track ruled out.
