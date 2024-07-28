HSE needs to speed up work on Clifden facility

The HSE needs to ‘get on’ with building the new 40-bed community nursing unit in Clifden after planning permission was granted this month.

Local Councillor Eileen Mannion (FG) told a meeting of Regional Health Forum West that Connemara had been waiting long enough and said now that planning permission was secured, there should be no further delays.

“My concern is that the contract for it should go to tender very quickly. It’s really important that we deliver as quickly as possible on this.

“I got elected fairly recently for five years – I would like to see it delivered within those five years,” said Cllr Mannion.

Assistant National Director of HSE Estates, Joe Hoare, said that the grant of planning permission was welcome and that the HSE would be reviewing the 24 conditions attached to the permission granted by Galway County Council on July 11.

“These conditions will now be reviewed with the design team. There is a further four-week period before a final grant of planning can be issued from Galway County Council, subject to there being no appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

“On completion of the planning process, the next step in the process is completion of the detailed design for the new facility. The preparation of the tender documents will then follow. These deliverables need to be competed over the coming months before the HSE is in a position to go to tender for the project,” said Mr Hoare.

Meanwhile, Cllr Mannion has called for the urgent filling of a vacancy for a physiotherapist in Clifden District Hospital.

Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West, John Fitzmaurice, said following a temporary pause on admissions to the hospital earlier this year, the HSE had “made considerable efforts to source appropriate staffing in order to re-open Clifden District Hospital”.

“We recognise that physiotherapy is important for the rehabilitation needs of older people following a stay in an acute hospital. Currently we are endeavouring to meet this need through the use of agency on a sessional basis, however this is not always readily available. The matter is kept under review on a weekly basis,” said Mr Fitzmaurice.

Pictured: Clifden District Hospital….physiotherapist vacancy.