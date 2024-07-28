HSE needs to speed up work on Clifden facility

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
The HSE needs to ‘get on’ with building the new 40-bed community nursing unit in Clifden after planning permission was granted this month.
Local Councillor Eileen Mannion (FG) told a meeting of Regional Health Forum West that Connemara had been waiting long enough and said now that planning permission was secured, there should be no further delays.
“My concern is that the contract for it should go to tender very quickly. It’s really important that we deliver as quickly as possible on this.
“I got elected fairly recently for five years – I would like to see it delivered within those five years,” said Cllr Mannion.
Assistant National Director of HSE Estates, Joe Hoare, said that the grant of planning permission was welcome and that the HSE would be reviewing the 24 conditions attached to the permission granted by Galway County Council on July 11.
“These conditions will now be reviewed with the design team. There is a further four-week period before a final grant of planning can be issued from Galway County Council, subject to there being no appeal to An Bord Pleanála.
“On completion of the planning process, the next step in the process is completion of the detailed design for the new facility. The preparation of the tender documents will then follow. These deliverables need to be competed over the coming months before the HSE is in a position to go to tender for the project,” said Mr Hoare.
Meanwhile, Cllr Mannion has called for the urgent filling of a vacancy for a physiotherapist in Clifden District Hospital.
Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West, John Fitzmaurice, said following a temporary pause on admissions to the hospital earlier this year, the HSE had “made considerable efforts to source appropriate staffing in order to re-open Clifden District Hospital”.
“We recognise that physiotherapy is important for the rehabilitation needs of older people following a stay in an acute hospital. Currently we are endeavouring to meet this need through the use of agency on a sessional basis, however this is not always readily available. The matter is kept under review on a weekly basis,” said Mr Fitzmaurice.
Pictured: Clifden District Hospital….physiotherapist vacancy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Marine environmental consultancy on crest of a wave!
A rapidly-expanding Galway-based marine environmental consultancy welcomed two Government Ministe...
Supermac’s founder warns that futures of hundreds of businesses are at stake
One of the west’s best-known businessmen – and the sponsor of the Galway footballers heading into...
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says Diocese requires time and space to make any decision on the interment of Bishop Casey in Cathedral Crypt.
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan has said the Diocese requires time and space to make any decisio...
Thousands of pilgrims expected to scale Croagh Patrick this weekend for Reek Sunday
Thousands of pilgrims from all over the world will converge on Croagh Patrick this weekend for th...
Gardai issue traffic advice for those travelling to the All-Ireland Final
Gardai have issued advice for those travelling to tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Fi...
Over 6,900 people across city and county undertook upskilling in 2023
Over 6,900 people and 1,700 businesses across Galway city and county participated in upskilling w...
Progress on Surgical Hub in Merlin Park
Enabling works for the new Elective Surgical Hub in Merlin Park have commenced, according to Gove...
Dublin to Clifden cycle raises €25,000 for Cancer Fund for Children
The chairman of a Dublin cycling club – blessed with impeccable Mayo roots – led his compatriots ...
Is Galway a hurling or football county? Public share their opinion ahead of All-Ireland clash
Excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland football final. Arma...