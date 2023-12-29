Historians tell the history of Údarás na Gaeltachta from its inception to present day

-
A newly launched book paints the history of industrial development in the Gaeltacht told through the story of the state agency that has been responsible for job creation there since 1980.
Ag Cur Chun Fónaimh – Údarás na Gaeltachta ó 1980 i leith was written by Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Galway, and edited by Breandán Mac Suibhne, UG historian and student director at Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge.
And it was launched at Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal last Thursday by TG4 Ardstiúrthóir Alan Esslemont with a contribution, via Zoom, from University of Galway President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh.
In essence, it is an account of the organisation tasked with the welfare of the Gaeltacht region and its community since 1980.
But in reality it is much more than that, because, since the inception of the state, there has been an ongoing discourse concerning the preservation and enhancement of the Gaeltacht, and the concept of assigning this responsibility to a specific organisation.
This laudable intention lapsed for a considerable period until the establishment of Gaeltarra Éireann in 1958.
Its primary objective was to foster the development of both traditional rural industries and new sectors within the Gaeltacht.
As time advanced, Gaeltarra’s purview broadened.
However, towards the close of the sixties, community leaders in the Gaeltacht advocated for a more robust and inclusive institution, one that integrated a strong democratic element.
In answer to this demand, Údarás na Gaeltachta emerged as an exceptional initiative aimed at realising the state’s significant social and cultural objectives.
And now Ag Cur Chun Fónaimh – Údarás na Gaeltachta ó 1980 i leith tells that story from the bowels of modern industrial history to the present day.
Published by Cló Iar-Chonnacht, the book is the work of two esteemed historians and commentators.
Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Galway, who is so well known for his extensive publications delving into the historical evolution of language in Ireland and the circumstances within the Gaeltacht. He co-edited ‘Pobal na Gaeltachta a Scéal agus a Dhán’ (2000).
Breandán Mac Suibhne, historian at the University of Galway, also serves as the student director at Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge.
He is the author of ‘The End of Outrage’ (2017) and, alongside David Dickson, collaborated as an editor on Hugh Donan’s work, ‘The Outer Edge of Ulster’ (2000, 2001).
The book is now on sale in good bookshops around the city and county.
Pictured: Breandán Mac Suibhne (left), historian at the University of Galway, and Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Galway, at the launch of their book, Ag Cur Chun Fónaimh – Údarás na Gaeltachta ó 1980 i leith, written by Professor Ó Tuathaigh and edited by Breandán Mac Suibhne. Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín.
