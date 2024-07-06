Government urged to invest €5.5 million in dementia services to tackle inequity

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has issued its Pre-Budget Submission, calling on the Government to invest €5.5 million in dementia supports and services to address inequity of access across the country.

The organisation is highlighting the vital need for increased care services, social protection, research resources and workforce planning to meet the growing needs of thousands of people across the country.

The recommendations are contained in the ASI’s Pre-Budget Submission 2025; Equal Dementia Supports, Building on Momentum in 2025 – and calls for additional State investment to address a rising demand for dementia services.

The submission asks Government to build on the momentum of the past four years with an investment of €5.5m, alongside tangible policy solutions to address ongoing geographical inequity in dementia services and supports – including Day Care, Day Care at Home, Weekend Activity Clubs, Dementia Advisers, Clinical Nurse Specialists in Dementia.

It also highlights the financial struggles of family carers and the mental health needs of people living with dementia and those who care and support them.

It is further seeking a sustainable dementia workforce – and support for Irish dementia research.

The ASI’s Head of Advocacy, Research and Public Affairs, Cormac Cahill said there are 29 Dementia Advisers working across Ireland who are consistently in demand.

“In 2023, the service worked with 4,607 new clients, a 12% increase on 2022. In 2024, demand for the first four months of the year for the service is already 6% ahead of 2023 – showing an 18% increase since the start of 2023,” he said.

“Providing greater access to the Dementia Adviser Service will support more people living with dementia and their families to navigate services and supports and receive personalised and timely information about dementia, which has been identified as a significant challenge.

“Our services throughout the country such as Day Care and Day Care at home have waiting lists and ongoing capacity challenges. We are ambitious for the lives of people with dementia, and those who care for, and support them. The actions in this submission have the power to be life-enhancing and life-changing.

“We appreciate the support from this Government, particularly Minister Mary Butler and her continued understanding and funding of much-needed dementia services. This support has led to considerable improvement in the level of dementia supports in Ireland.

“Given the rising need and the immense challenges faced by people impacted by dementia, what we are proposing in Budget 2025 can build on the investment in recent years and help to address these challenges,” he added.

You can find more information about the Dementia Adviser Service on 1800 341 341 or www.alzheimer.ie.

Pictured: Senator Sean Kyne and Dementia Adviser Maureen Mannion from Barna pictured at the launch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland Pre-Budget Submission.