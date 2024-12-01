  • Services

Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated

Published:

Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated
Galway West’s youngest candidate, Maisie McMaster of People Before Profit-Solidarity, has been eliminated on the fourth count.

Her 926 votes will now be redistributed in the fifth count, and will likely favour parties of the Left, potentially changing the order of elimination of candidates ahead of her.

The distribution of The Irish People AJ Cahill’s votes benefitted Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland most – he took 35% of Cahill’s transfers, pushing him ahead of Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.

 

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

 

Third count

(Distribution of Cahill’s transfers):

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232

Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025

Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable 28

(*sitting TD)

 

Pictured: Maisie McMaster (PBP-S) who has been eliminated.

