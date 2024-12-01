Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West’s youngest candidate, Maisie McMaster of People Before Profit-Solidarity, has been eliminated on the fourth count.
Her 926 votes will now be redistributed in the fifth count, and will likely favour parties of the Left, potentially changing the order of elimination of candidates ahead of her.
The distribution of The Irish People AJ Cahill’s votes benefitted Noel Thomas of Independent Ireland most – he took 35% of Cahill’s transfers, pushing him ahead of Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.
Galway West
No of Seats: 5
Electorate: 103,713
Total poll: 60,652
Spoiled: 375
Valid poll: 60,277
Quota: 10,047
Third count
(Distribution of Cahill’s transfers):
*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +37 8,232
Connolly, John (FF) +23 7226
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +46 6,951
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +90 6860
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +218 6,033
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +10 6,025
Kyne, Séan (FG) +11 5,349
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,937
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,177
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +41 2291
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +3 1,843
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +5 1,982
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +104 1,407
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +10, 926 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable 28
(*sitting TD)
Pictured: Maisie McMaster (PBP-S) who has been eliminated.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out
Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West. Th...
Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election
The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon...
Galway West: Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan eliminated
Pádraig Lenihan of Aontú has been eliminated on the fifth count in Galway West, following the dis...
Galway West: Thomas grieving death of father
As counting continues at Galway Lawn Tennis Club to fill the five seats in Galway West, one of th...
Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat
Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East. The Portumna woman, who was ...
Galway East: Birthday boy Dolan elected
Albert Dolan has won the second seat in Galway East – securing a resounding victory on his 26th b...
Galway West: Cahill eliminated on the third count
AJ Cahill of The Irish People has been eliminated on the third count in Galway West. Following...
Galway West: McMahon eliminated as counting resumes
Doran McMahon of The Irish Freedom Party has been eliminated on the second count in Galway West a...
Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog – DAY TWO
9.10am - Centres are opening in all three constituencies - Let the counting BEGIN! 9.02am - Final...