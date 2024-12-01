Galway West: Thomas grieving death of father

As counting continues at Galway Lawn Tennis Club to fill the five seats in Galway West, one of the candidates in contention is grieving the loss of a parent.

Independent Ireland Galway County Councillor and General Election candidate Noel Thomas’ father, of the same name, died peacefully at University Hospital Galway as voters went to the polls on Friday.

He is reposing today (Sunday, December 1) 2pm until 5pm. And will be buried on Monday after Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Killannin on Monday December 2.

Pictured: Noel Thomas.