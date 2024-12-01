Galway West: Thomas grieving death of father

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 1 minutes read
As counting continues at Galway Lawn Tennis Club to fill the five seats in Galway West, one of the candidates in contention is grieving the loss of a parent.
Independent Ireland Galway County Councillor and General Election candidate Noel Thomas’ father, of the same name, died peacefully at University Hospital Galway as voters went to the polls on Friday.
He is reposing today (Sunday, December 1) 2pm until 5pm. And will be buried on Monday after Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Killannin on Monday December 2.
Pictured: Noel Thomas.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out
Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West. Th...
Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election
The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon...
Galway West: Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan eliminated
Pádraig Lenihan of Aontú has been eliminated on the fifth count in Galway West, following the dis...
Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat
Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East. The Portumna woman, who was ...
Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated
Galway West’s youngest candidate, Maisie McMaster of People Before Profit-Solidarity, has been el...
Galway East: Birthday boy Dolan elected
Albert Dolan has won the second seat in Galway East – securing a resounding victory on his 26th b...
Galway West: Cahill eliminated on the third count
AJ Cahill of The Irish People has been eliminated on the third count in Galway West. Following...
Galway West: McMahon eliminated as counting resumes
Doran McMahon of The Irish Freedom Party has been eliminated on the second count in Galway West a...
Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog – DAY TWO
9.10am - Centres are opening in all three constituencies - Let the counting BEGIN! 9.02am - Final...